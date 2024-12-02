Finix raises USD 75 million in Series C funding round





Following this announcement, the financial institution will focus on optimising its suite of products and services, aiming to offer its clients a secure and improved payment experience. The investment was led by Acrew Capital, co-led by Leap Global and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from new investors like Citi Ventures and Tribeca Venture Partners, as well as existing investors, including Homebrew, Insight Partners, Inspired Capital, or Cap Table Coalition.

In addition, Finix is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Finix’s USD 75 million Series C funding round

According to the official press release, the firm has seen a shift in the overall payments market, as even businesses that have developers do not want to spend their time or resources on payments. Multiple merchants are currently leveraging Finix’s no-code solutions in order to accelerate their development process in a competitive market, as well as deliver customers an optimised experience.

At the same time, Finix’s no-code offerings were developed in order to scale with businesses, providing them with the possibility to benefit from a flexible suite of features, including recurring billing, tokenisation, virtual terminals, as well as real-time payouts, and more.

The funding round will enable Finix to continue its strategy of development, as well as broaden its product offering, expand into new regions, and remain competitive in the payment space.