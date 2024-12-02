Finix expands payments offering to Canada



According to the official press release, this marks the company’s first international launch. Finix continues to enable businesses of all sizes to create configurable omnichannel payment solutions with key embedded compliance and risk features.











The offering is made possible through a partnership with Peoples Trust Company, part of Peoples Group. Finix’s end-to-end solution enables businesses, from startups to publicly traded companies, to process payments, send money, and manage their business in today’s global, digitised landscape. Adding to its international footprint with its Canadian expansion helps even more businesses drive revenue while streamlining operations.





An all-in-one payment solution

Finix's complete solution supports in-person and online payment acceptance and payouts, at scale. It also incorporates crucial operations processes and tools including embedded compliance, comprehensive underwriting, intelligent fraud monitoring, consolidated reporting, dispute management, and more.







By centralising these features into one platform, and expanding into new markets, Finix’s unified payment solution provides Canadian and multinational merchants and platforms with a comprehensive view of sales trends and transaction-level data. Businesses can use this information to drive conversion, improve customer experiences, increase revenue opportunities, and create a cohesive experience across siloed channels.





Officials from the company commented that businesses of all types, from ecommerce merchants to software platforms, increasingly rely on international payment networks as they expand their market reach, interact with global supply chains, and diversify their customer bases. Finix’s payment solution intends to help businesses remove friction from existing multinational payment processes and unlock the potential to increase efficiency, drive growth, and improve cash flow.





Finix is dedicated to providing customers with a single solution and will operate one unified experience across all major card networks in Canada: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.





Working with Finix as a direct connect processor in Canada gives merchants even more choice as they grow their businesses while providing our cardholders with more payment options in Canada.