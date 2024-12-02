Finicity partner Fidelity Investments for customer data security

Finicity is the first data aggregation provider to sign on to use Fidelity Access(SM), Fidelity’s new data sharing API. Fidelity Access will allow Fidelity customers to provide third parties access to customer data through a secure connection without providing login credentials. The login process is replaced with direct authorisation by the customer through Fidelity and the use of tokens for authentication and access.

Fidelity Access includes a control center on Fidelity.com and other Fidelity websites where customers can grant, monitor and revoke third-party data access at any time, meaning Fidelity customers can now securely permission the use of their data to assist with investing, retirement planning, college savings and more.

Once the API-based method of data sharing is in place, expected to go live in the next few months, Fidelity customers can authorise Fidelity to permit third parties to access their financial information for use through Finicity’s data aggregation and insights platform.