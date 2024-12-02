Fingopay selects Cardstream to support its global expansion

Manchester has been selected as the global launch city for the brand. Merchants across the city will be able to let customers pay with just a scan of their finger.

Cardstream gives Fingopay the ability to introduce new features and thereby establish themselves in new markets. With a single integration, the Cardstream payment platform instantly connects Fingopay to all the payment partners, schemes, and processing applications that they require.

Fingopay uses Hitachi VeinID technology to allow customers to prove identity and pay using only their finger. It enables secure transactions, with no need for cash, cards or passwords.

Cardstream’s ecosystem comprises an Open Payment Network of Partners, platforms, and payment technologies. At the centre of this is the Cardstream Payment Hub, an open and compliant white-label cloud platform that allows businesses to access the Open Payment Network through a single integration.