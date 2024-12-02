Fingerprints rolls out demo for biometric payment cards enrolment

The powered box solution has been designed to simplify the user’s first touch-point with their new payment card and reduce time-to-use. Upon opening the box, users are presented with the card and instructions for how to get started, and can simply enrol in a matter of touches, with an on-card LED. With the process managed by the user, and biometric data stored only on the card itself, cardholders’ data remains under their control.

Fingerprints’ enrolment solution will enable banks and consumers to select the scenario that works best for them. Other options include enrolling with a mobile banking app (with instructions and guidance built-in) using the mobile device to power the card, or at the payment terminal.