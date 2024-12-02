Fingerprints rolls out Biometric Software Platform for payments

The platform has been tailored to optimise the performance of its small biometric sensors for payments, which include the FPC1300-series and T-Shape module. Fingerprints can now offer a complete hardware and software solution based on card and device makers for biometric authentication.

As part of the platform, the biometrics company has developed a new in-house algorithm, adapting its proven mobile algorithm, which verifies billions of touches per day, to the specific needs of payment cards and payment devices.

The software platform can either comprise a 3rd party biometric algorithm or Fingerprints’ own newly developed algorithm. The FPC-BEP is commercially available and will undergo certifications with payment authorities as part of Fingerprints’ ongoing collaboration with stakeholders throughout the payments ecosystem, according to the official press release.