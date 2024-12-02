Fingerprints, Intesa Sanpaolo to pilot biometric payment card in Italy

The card is provided by Gemalto, with technology from Zwipe, and is using a sensor from the FPC1300-series. It has ultra-low power consumption and works with standard contactless POS terminals.

In addition, Fingerprint Cards announced that its technology was being used in another Visa-led trial in the Middle East, along with a technological contribution from Zwipe.

According to the press release, biometric payment cards are expected to see some large-scale deployments in the coming year, and Fingerprint Cards’ leadership has indicated that this is expected to be a significant new business area for the company as it seeks to expand beyond the mobile biometrics market.