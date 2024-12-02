Fingerprints, Identity Devices partner for biometrics adoption in digital identity, fintech, and IoT

As per their partnership, Identity Devices will include fingerprint and iris biometric technology from Fingerprints in new products and pre-certified integration kits. This will help device makers to enable local authentication and access to global and national authentication ecosystems, as well as it will make it easier for digital identity, IoT and fintech device makers to add biometric features, allowing them to connect more securely to identity ecosystems.

The areas of focus include all-in-one pre-certified products with support for biometric authentication protocols, such as those from the FIDO Alliance, Indias Aadhaar and others.