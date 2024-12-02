Fingerprints, FEITIAN to bring out biometric payment cards

The card is integrating the T-Shape module which is part of the 1300-series from Fingerprints. It has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in smartcards using standard processes.

FEITIAN Technologies is a public company incorporated in China and a security supplier of online user authentication and payment transaction, FIDO U2F and FIDO2, public key infrastructure (PKI) initiatives, online banking, mobile identification, cloud authentication, EMV payment card & terminal, powered smart card featuring dynamic code display, BLE connection, biometric authentication, and advanced crypto & key management.

Fingerprint develops, produces, and markets biometric components that verify a person’s identity through analysis and matching of an individual’s unique fingerprint in Sweden and internationally. The company’s products include biometric fingerprint sensors, processors, algorithms, and modules. Its technology is used in volume products, such as smart cards, mobile phones, tablets, and remote controls; information technology; Internet security; and access controls applications.