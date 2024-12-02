Fingerprint Cards, Gemalto ensures order of fingerprint sensors for dual interface payment cards

Gemalto will offer biometric EMV payment cards to its bank customers, using Fingerprints T-Shape sensor, and licensing the Biometric Software Platform for payments. The initial order confirms the commitment of both companies to accelerate the deployment of biometric payment cards.

Fingerprints T-Shape module is optimised for integration into smartcards, and its low power consumption means that cards do not need a battery. Storage of biometric templates, and image matching are conducted securely on the card, thus ensuring data never leaves consumers control.

Moreover, this initial order comprises a few hundred thousand sensors to be delivered during 2019 and 2020, and is the first volume order in the biometric smartcard industry.