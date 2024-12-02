Fingerprint Cards, FutureCard team up for biometric cards in Middle East banks

As such, the card will feature Fingerprint Cards’ FPC-BEP software platform for payments, as well as the T-Shape module which is part of FPC’s 1300 series. One of the reasons for choosing FutureCard is the fact that the company is a uniquely positioned card supplier in the EMEA region.

As per the companies, Fingerprint Cards biometric technology fits with FutureCard’s business approach, as the goal is to satisfy their customers, by offering them advanced card solutions available on the market.