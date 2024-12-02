Fingerprint Cards announced its 1 bln fingerprint sensors shipping worldwide

Fingerprint Cards reports that its sensors are integrated into more than 330 smartphone models globally, and in a range of next-generation form factors for applications, such as access control, smart cards, and IoT.

Moreover, the company recently secured the world’s first volume order of fingerprint sensors for dual-interface biometric payment cards with Gemalto. It also announced optical ‘in-display‘ fingerprint sensors for mobile, while its portfolio includes a touchless biometrics solution with iris and face recognition combined.