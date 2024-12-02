Fingerprint and Mswipe to bring contactless biometric cards to India

Fingerprints and Mswipe will collaborate and bring biometric debit and credit card to India, targeting 940 million active payment card customers. Further, Fingerprints', biometric technology along with Mswipe, who is an independent mobile POS merchant acquirer and network provider, will also target around 100,000 existing customers. The collaboration will feature Fingerprints' T-Shape module and software platform.

The biometric company’s officials stated that with the wide partner portfolio secured by Mswipe, they believe adding biometric solutions to their product range will add convenient payments for merchants and consumers in the region. Contactless and digital payments are growing fast in India, as consumers are choosing touch-free, safe, and seamless ways to pay.

Mswipe has selected Fingerprints because it offers biometric performance and low power consumption, features which are important for contactless biometric cards. Introducing biometric payment cards offers benefits for its merchants and consumers alike, as contactless payments in India to continue to grow quickly, says Mswipe.