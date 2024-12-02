Finger vein biometric payments allowed in Denmark Business School

Fingopay is the result of a partnership between Sthaler and Hitachi, which adds its VeinID biometrics to support cardless payments and identification. The company processed more than 12,000 transactions in the Copenhagen Business School restaurant and coffee shop that were included in the initial trial, which means that finger vein purchases accounted for 10% of total payments at the participating locations during the trial period.

As such, the solution will be deployed to all 32 of Copenhagen’s POS registers across six different campus locations. With the introduction of the system, customers can enroll in the biometric system at the beginning of the soccer season to link their finger vein biometric with a payment account. Once enrolled users can make secure payments using only their finger at matches over the course of the season. The technology is also being used to access hospitality and VIP areas.