Finexio teams with Cass Information Systems to serve B2B payment market

The financial services provided by Cass, which are supported by Cass subsidiary Cass Commercial Bank, include funds management, transaction processing, ACH and check processing , and financing solutions. According to Finexio representatives, the partnership with Cass, an information processing and financial holding company with experience in routing and handling B2B payments, provides Finexio and its customers access to a Federal Reserve member bank with a suite of compliance and fraud detection tools.

Finexios AP Payments-as-a-Service solution identifies the optimal payment acceptance method for all suppliers and leverages proprietary analytics and artificial intelligence tools to generate higher conversion rates of suppliers to electronic payments.