Finexio launches B2B payments solution CredX

In addition to Finexio’s full suite of electronic payment options, CredX unlocks entirely new segments of corporate spending for its customers while providing new ways to access the benefits of their bank-issued credit cards. Customers can use their existing credit cards to enjoy 30 days of float and earn cash back and point rewards to pay suppliers that never accepted card payments previously. With the addition of this new payment option, Finexio solidifies its position as the most robust and complete AP payment solution in the market today.

Finexio has made CredX available to its current customers immediately and will offer the payment method to new customers beginning in January 2019. As a integration of merchant-acquiring capabilities with a B2B payments automation solution, CredX aims to leverage both issuing and acquiring processing capabilities within one cloud-based enterprise payments platform.