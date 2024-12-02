Finexio, EVO Payments to create a 360-degree B2B payment solution

The solution, which combines EVOs suite of payment processing and merchant services with Finexios innovative electronic payment network, will offer B2B customers nine ways to pay their suppliers, adding value in the form of back-office efficiencies and revenue generation.

Finexio aims to leverage EVO’s payment acceptance platform with Finexios services that drive electronic payments adoption within accounts payable to close the loop on the B2B payments process for mid-market and enterprise level corporates.

Finexios payments technology fills a critical need in the B2B payments space for middle market companies in the United States. Its network of networks recognises which suppliers can be paid electronically, then routes those payments without requiring bank account information. Finexio identifies, delivers, and supports 9 forms of payment, generating revenue and cost savings for AP departments while offering visibility and control of the payment process.