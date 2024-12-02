Finexio enters strategic partnership with Mastercard

The two companies will collaborate on efforts to advance the adoption of electronic payments within the US business-to-business market. Finexio is a venture-backed payments company that has experienced significant growth in facilitating payments for a variety of large businesses across the country.

Established to save middle-market firms time and money by eliminating paper checks from accounts payable payments, Finexio is currently working with companies like The General Insurance and Morgan&Morgan LP.

Finexio simplifies B2B payments for middle and large market companies by eliminating paper checks from accounts payable payments. Finexios Accounts Payable Payments as a Service solution identifies the optimal payment acceptance method for all suppliers and leverages proprietary analytics to generate maximum conversion rates of suppliers to electronic payments.