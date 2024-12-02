Finexio and Payscout announce B2B payments partnership

Finexio’s B2B supplier network, combined with Payscout’s omnichannel payment processing solutions, will allow both companies to leverage their strengths with vertical-specific solutions.

According to Finexio, this collaboration combines the AR payments processing and AP payments execution capabilities for medium, large and enterprise customers. With this partnership, Finexio and Payscout are escalating their commitment to accounts payable and accounts receivable solutions with customer — and supplier — oriented strategies for streamlining payments through state-of-the-art integrations.

Finexio simplifies accounts payable payments by eliminating all friction in payment delivery and supplier payment acceptance. Finexio’s Accounts Payable “Payments as a Service” solution leverages proprietary analytics and robotic process automation to drive maximum conversion rates of suppliers to electronic payments. Finexio’s business-to-business payment network identifies, delivers and supports 10 forms of payment, generating revenue and cost savings for Accounts Payable departments while offering complete transparency and control of the payment process.