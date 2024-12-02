Findity updates its digital receipts platform with Twinsoft

The Twinsoft solution and services enables businesses to create, distribute and analyse their mobile campaigns using coupons, deals, digital stamp cards, gift cards and vouchers, invitations and tickets. The service is managed via a web interface and can also be run on a tablet or smartphone.

Via the integration, merchants can perform campaigns to their customers directly in Finditys mobile application or via their own mobile channels and existing mobile wallets, as for example Apple Wallet for iOS and PassWallet for Android.

The digital mobile format is based on the industry standard for digital passes from Apple and works on Android, iOS and Windows. With the solution from Twinsoft these mobile passes are updated in real-time via an online and mobile channel unique to each user.

In addition, geo-information via GPS or beacons can be linked to offers and coupons. What`s more, redemptions can be handled via included features or via already integrated systems such as the Swedish redemption system from ClearOn (former Kuponginlösen).