



Following this announcement, the feature was developed in order to allow users to connect any Mastercard or Visa with their expense management platform, while also simplifying the process of tracking and managing expenses in real-time.

Findity’s integration with Mastercard and Visa will provide customers with the possibility to connect their preferred payment methods securely and for easy reconciliation, while also benefiting from efficient business expense reporting. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the product launch

Findity is an expanse management company that provides clients with a flexible and secure platform, designed to allow partners to take their own solution to the market via API or as a white-label product. The platform also automates business expenses, mileage, entertainment, and per diems in one place.

The introduction of Real Time Card Transactions by Findity represents an important step forward for financial technology, aimed at offering real-time expense management capabilities to individuals and businesses alike. Customers and partners of the company will have the capability to enjoy a more intuitive, secure, and quick way to manage their expenses, all while leveraging their preferred credit or debit cards.

The Real Time Card feature will also be rolled out to all Findity partners and clients. The company expected to accelerate its development process in the industry, while also focusing on optimised customer experience and their overall satisfaction.