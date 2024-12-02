Findity, BlueAccess unveil mobile payment solution in-store

Merchants will be able to provide a mobile payment service in-store, while the receipt is automatically sent to the customers’ smartphone. By using the service, users can touch their locked smartphone to the payment terminal, confirm the amount showing up on the black screen, and receive a digital receipt. The receipt is then forever stored and can be reached from mobile or web via Findity’s cloud-based digital receipts service.

BlueAccess is a Swedish hi-tech company that enables customers to use a mobile phone to make payments and related services. Prioritised sectors are retail, transport, restaurants and events. To use the service, the customer doesn´t need to unlock the phone or need any data coverage. The solution works already today with all mobile phones.

Findity is a digital receipts infrastructure and solutions provider. Merchant solutions include receipts, loyalty and marketing services and unique traceability and notification services. Consumer solutions include easy access to all digital receipts and documents around a purchase.