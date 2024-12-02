Fincra’s vision is to build an infrastructure that makes sending and receiving value across Africa and the rest of the globe as easy as sending a text message. Their mission is to build the infrastructure to connect Africa to the rest of the world digitally.

Achieving this requires establishing a strong presence across the continent while ensuring full compliance with relevant authorities and institutions. This is why the company is happy to announce that it has received the Third Party Payment Provider (TPPP) licence in South Africa.

This green light from the regulator is a big milestone because it enables Fincra to expand its payment offerings to businesses in South Africa.











The decision for expansion

Fincra has acquired this licence to operate in South Africa for a chance to have a presence in one of the African continent’s biggest economies. The country is first on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) list of the biggest economies in Africa with a GDP of USD 373 billion driven by industrialisation and the country’s various economic mix of manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and tourism.





Getting started with Fincra in South Africa

To begin using Fincra, businesses can easily create an account by signing up through their platform. The process is quick and free, allowing users to register in just three minutes. Once registered, businesses will need to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process before they can start collecting payments. If they already have a Fincra account, they simply log in to their existing account to explore payment solutions in South Africa.

When applying for a Fincra account in South Africa, businesses must provide the necessary registration and identification documents. This ensures compliance with local regulations and allows for smooth onboarding. Fincra is committed to offering its services to legitimate, registered, and pre-approved businesses across the country.





Available payment methods for businesses

With Fincra’s payment solutions, businesses in South Africa can offer their customers an efficient payment experience. Customers can use card payments, making transactions seamless.

For further questions about Fincra’s payment offerings in South Africa or assistance, their sales team is available to provide support and guidance.