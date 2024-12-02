Finc3 partners with Fortress Brand for marketplace brokerage and ecommerce services 

The new joint agency group will offer ecommerce and digital marketing services in North America and Europe and will also act as a broker for customers on online marketplaces. Together they will offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce services worldwide, including marketplace management, data analysis, creative services, branding, photography, customer loyalty (CRM) and digital marketing services.

While Finc3 operates as an agency, Fortress Brand acts primarily as a broker, meaning it is a sales partner itself and offers customers’ products through its own accounts. The two brands will remain unchanged. Further acquisitions and strategic brand investments are planned. The ecommerce agency Finc3 includes the brands Finc3 Commerce, Finc3 Marketing Services and BizMut Marketing. They offer, among other things, digital marketplace marketing, CRM, data analysis and B2B performance marketing. Customers are companies like Unilever, Bosch, Mailchimp, Asana or Pipedrive.