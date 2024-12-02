Finboot partners with tech startup Minexx to improve mineral supply chains

Finboot’s MARCO is an SaaS platform delivering blockchain capability within value and supply chains. By integrating this into its MineSmart platform, Minexx is now able to certify mineral production and tokenise the credentials, allowing these to be sent across the digital value chain to bring trust to the process.

Origin data from the mine site passes through seven stages from mine to manufacturer and can be changed along this journey, damaging its credibility. This is particularly problematic for EU and US companies, which are subject to legal requirements for traceability and responsible sourcing.

Minexx’s MineSmart platform aims to address this issue by giving technology companies transparency on the mineral origin to avoid funding conflict or child labour, while also giving them the control to make contracts with the miners directly. In turn, the miners benefit from a fair price for their minerals and access to mining equipment and life changing services, such as electricity and insurance.