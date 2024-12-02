Finastras instant payment solution available on Microsoft Azure

The solution enables financial institutions and third-party providers to process SEPA SCT Inst payments in the cloud, via EBA CLEARING’s pan-European instant payments service, RT1.

Powered by Fusion Global PayPlus, Finastra’s payment hub technology, the solution is hosted and managed on Microsoft’s cloud platform.

European payment service providers will now be able to access Finastra’s instant payments solution that ensures a specific security and privacy and the compliance needs of instant payments.