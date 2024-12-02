Finastras Fusion LenderComm on blockchain signs up three new big banks

Fusion LenderComm is based on Corda Enterprise, R3’s commercial version of its open source blockchain platform, Corda. The company says it is enabling banks to expose real-time credit agreement, accrual balances and position information data to lenders, directly from agent bank loan servicing platforms, such as Finastra’s Fusion Loan IQ.

Finastra says that Fusion LenderComm integrates directly into the overall technology stack at the banks.