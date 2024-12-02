Finastra to offer cross-border payments services hub for Rabobank

The Netherlands-based bank will use the global payment hub solution to centralize its cross-border payments and upgrade its ability to respond to customer demand and industry changes.

The Finastra solution uses a rules engine that has the necessary flexibility to integrate with new functionality in response to customer requirements. For example, the solution is compatible with SWIFT’s global payments innovation (gpi) service. This allows Rabobank to replace its legacy systems with a single solution.

Finastra is a global financial software provider formed through the merger of two fintech companies, Misys and D+H. The company offers a broad set of retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets software capabilities.