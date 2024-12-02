Finastra powers Unity Bank lending in US

The community bank, whose holding company is based in Augusta, Wisconsin, and which has branches in Minnesota, has selected Finastra’s Total Lending solution. Unity Bank officials have stated that, with Total Lending, they will be able to streamline lending processes to offer customers a good experience, while also growing the lending business.

According to Finastra, Unity Bank sought an end-to-end credit management system that could serve the entire life of the loan, from application through booking on the core. The solution integrates with its existing Fiserv core banking system.

Formed in 2017 by the merger of Misys and D+H, Finastra provides financial services software, spanning from corporate banking, retail banking, investment management, managed services, and treasury to capital markets.