Finastra opens new office in Romania

The site, which hosts over 550 employees and contractors, is located in the new Orhideea Towers in the business district of Bucharest. The office in Bucharest is a Center of Excellence for Treasury and Capital Markets, and also comprises product development, sales, customer support, global payroll, recruitment and human resources for Europe.

Formed in 2017 by the merger of Misys and D+H, Finastra provides financial services software in the world today—spanning corporate banking, retail banking, investment management, managed services, and treasury and capital markets. The companys solutions enable customers to deploy mission-critical technology on premises or in the cloud.