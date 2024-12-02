Finastra lands core cloud deal with neobank Gravity

The neo-bank has selected Fusion Essence in the cloud for its end-to-end core banking capabilities. The cloud-based solution will support Gravity as it launches in the UK and will drive efficiency through loan and deposit book automation.

Finastra’s Fusion Essence in the cloud was selected because of the breadth of the solution and its open and digital end-to-end capabilities. The bank also recognized the flexibility and security of the solution, built on Microsoft’s trusted Azure cloud platform. The cloud-based core system will enable Gravity to grow its business at scale, diversify its product offerings with ease and benefit from evergreen software updates. Further down the line, integration with FusionFabric.cloud will give the bank access to a collaborative platform for open innovation.

This announcement follows hot on the heels of the recent news from Finastra that another UK-based neobank serving SME clients, selected Fusion Essence in the cloud to power its core banking.