Finastra develops fintech platform for banking apps

FusionFabric.cloud is also developed so as to offer a marketplace for companies to collaborate with banks. The app is a Platform as a Service (PaaS), an open platform that will change the way banks develop and deploy software, according to Finastra.

Banks and consultancies have launched incubators and partnership programs to bring together technology companies and banks, helping tech companies meet the appropriate decision makers while learning what banks need in terms of financial stability and security from suppliers. Accenture, which is a partner with Finastra in the open banking platform, has sponsored fintech innovation labs in New York, London and Hong Kong.