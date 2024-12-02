Finastra connects financial institutions to instant payments infrastructure

The company’s payments gateway is able to exchange real-time payment messages through its connection to SIAnet. Trials have demonstrated that financial institutions can connect to RT1, EBA CLEARING’s pan-European instant payments infrastructure, using Finastra’s global payments solutions.

The RT1 infrastructure is live now to process SEPA instant credit transfers, supporting EUR payment transfers between accounts in less than 10 seconds and immediate availability of funds to the payment beneficiary. SIA provides access to this infrastructure with SIAnet, which is specifically designed to meet the requirements of instant payment and instant clearing systems.