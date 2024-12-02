Finastra brings core and digital retail banking in the cloud to the UK

Deployed on Azure, Microsoft’s enterprise-ready, trusted cloud platform, it is available to all banks, but is particularly suited to challenger banks, enabling them to come to market with velocity and allowing them to launch personalized offerings first and fast, maintaining a competitive edge.

Fusion Essence in the cloud frees banks from the burden of IT operations with a pay-as-you-go subscription model. Covering all UK core and digital banking requirements, including lending, digitally originated deposits, payments and regulatory reporting, it is fully integrated with third-party providers for credit reference checks as part of AML and KYC processes and regulatory reporting.

An accelerated onboarding approach powered by Fusion Essence in the cloud enables banks to launch first and, importantly, to drive fast customer adoption and business growth once live.