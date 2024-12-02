Finastra adds US fintechs to its open platform

US-based fintechs, including Tradle, Conversation.one, Active Allocator and GreenPoint Financial, are on board to design and create apps on Finastra’s platform.

Conversation.one provides a solution for voice banking and chat used by banks and credit unions. The company is working in the FusionFabric.cloud developer environment to upgrade and extend its deep learning fnctionalities and bring value to its clients.

Tradle provides KYC solutions via blockchain, plans to use the FusionFabric.cloud platform to integrate its KYC capabilities with Finastra’s retail and corporate banking solutions.

Active Allocator is a digital asset allocation platform that helps investors analyze existing allocations, discover inefficiencies and create bespoke portfolios in minutes. It is preparing to use the FusionFabric.cloud platform to extend its asset allocation app to integrate with Finastra’s Fusion Invest software.

GreenPoint Financial provides a suite of regulatory implementation solutions for banks and insurance companies by leveraging SME resources with practical technologies. Finastra is working closely with them.

FusionFabric.cloud is underpinned by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s enterprise-ready trusted cloud platform.

Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, Finastra provides financial services software - spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, treasury and capital markets. The solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud.