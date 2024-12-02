Finastra acquires banking app provider Malauzai

According to Finastra, the acquisition is built on their partnership, which saw Malauzai’s digital solution integrated into Finastra’s Fusion Phoenix core banking system.

Since 2015 the two companies have amassed over 130 joint customers, including Wisconsin-based Horicon Bank.

Malauzai has more than 350 US community markets institutions on its books and over one million monthly active users.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.