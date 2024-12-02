Finastra achieves SWIFT Certified Application label for payments solution

Fusion PAYplus Financial Transaction System (FTS) is Finastra’s payment processing and messaging application for the European market.

The label demonstrates the solution’s capabilities to align to SWIFT Standards, Finastra currently being one of the other five providers to have received this label globally.

Earlier in July 2019, revverbank, a UK-based new bank for regional businesses and savers in the UK, has selected Finastra`s Fusion Essence in the cloud to power its end-to-end core banking functionalities.