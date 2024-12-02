Financial services chose Bio-Key solution

This agreement has the aim to meet the data protection and security compliance requirements. The new customers include a US-based regional bank and a credit union. Both of them are utilising BIO-key’s ID Director software solution and PIV Pro fingerprint readers as a complete sign-on solution, in order to manage secure employee access to applications and sensitive network data.

Highly regulated industries including financial services are required to use multifactor authentication to meet state and federal compliance requirements. As biometric authentication has proven to be a cost-effective multifactor solution, it is being embraced because of its ease of implementation and use, lack of workflow friction, and compelling return-on-investment. Banks and other financial service organisations operate in high-risk environments for data, which include shared workstations and roving users. Securing employee access as they roam from workstation to workstation is a challenge that is solved by BIO-key’s biometric authentication platform.