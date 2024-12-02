Financial organisations adopt digitisation to maintain customer loyalty

Moreover, over 70% of executives claim that improving customer retention and loyalty is among their main goals to be achieved through digitization, according to a recent survey issued by the business information services company Timetric.

Similarly, 64% and 49% of respective respondents say that they aim to employ digitisation to boost sales and improve integration and synergy among processes and functions within their organisations. However, only 8% of senior-level executives aim to accomplish environmental goals, such as going green, by using digitisation.

Vladimir Vukicevic, analyst at Timetric, has informed that consumers are now able to understand the financial industry thanks to the increasing internet usage and the adoption of new technologies.

As a result, organisations are now shifting their focus to a more customer-centric approach, digital services, to sustain growth in a competitive and technologically evolving business environment.