Financial literacy fintech PCKT Money chooses Nets for card processing

PCKT Money helps children and adolescents to understand the value of money, and the meaning of spending, saving and investing, through an app and debit card.

The PCKT Money Corporation is a multinational fintech, with subsidiaries and offices in Finland, Estonia and Armenia. Through its subsidiaries, PCKT Money also delivers a range of technology and consultancy services to corporate customers. Nets is, among other services, delivering issuer processing and scheme connectivity to PCKT Money based on Nets’ REST API connectivity.

Through this API solution, combined with 24/7 cardholder support services, PCKT Money can deliver new service to its customers. The agreement also includes a provision for expanding the services delivered during the five-year period.