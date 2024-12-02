FIME supports acquirers with Elo terminal integration

Acquirers can use FIME’s test tools and local support and are able to complete Elo terminal contact (PVTE) and contactless (PVTCE) certification.

The Savvi acquirer and acceptance test platform integrates the PVTE / PVTCE Test and Softcard Library, and gives users access to test cases and card images needed to complete Elo terminal testing. The tool offers automated testing and certification management for all terminal tests. On the other hand, Savvi Test Host delivers host logs immediately to acquirer testers.

The Savvi test tools help in acquirer testing by providing test process guidance, retrieving, and validating test results, as well as generating and submitting test reports according to Elo’s requirements.