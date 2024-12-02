FIME partners AEVI to rollout Android payments terminal

The tablet point-of-sale device, called Albert, gives merchants a solution to manage a range of business functions and accept a number of different forms of payments. The solution is already live and in use by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, since 2015.

Some of Albert´s key features include: the options of e-mailing receipts and invoices, allowing customers to open accounts they can pay off later; recording and tracking daily, weekly and yearly payments; and collecting valuable business analytics and insights.

Albert offers a wide range of benefits to retailers across industries. Firstly, they can fully tailor their POS device by only running specific applications that are required for their business. Should their business evolve, they can access the dedicated app store to download additional apps, or develop new apps to answer a specific requirement. On top of this, the tablet device accepts all standard payment methods that are compliant with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) requirements: EMV chip and PIN, swipe and sign and near field communication (NFC) contactless payments.

FIME provided consultancy and project management services throughout the development and rollout of the product. It supported AEVI during the radio frequency antenna design to enable contactless payments acceptance, and the EMV Level 1 payment terminal kernel development.

Amadis provided EMV Level 2 technology in addition to integration services using its Agnos EMV Level 2 EntryPoint Contactless Stack, which covers all major payment scheme kernels. For this project, Amadis also developed a specific Android API to bridge the EMV NFC card payment acceptance services with the Albert marketplace application environment.

Finally, FIME managed the compliance testing of the complete solution, using its test tools, to ensure alignment with a range of international payments standards.