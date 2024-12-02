FIME offers digital platform, disrupting payments testing

As such, the company has introduced the new FIME Test Factory 4.0 platform, which enables payment actors to accelerate the launch of fully tested and certified solutions without compromising on risk. It also allows automation, digitalisation, and customisation of the end-to-end testing process.

The platform was designed as a ‘pick & mix’ of five modules (MyTestProcess, MyTestStudio, MyTestManager, MyTestRecord, MyTestIntegration) connected to automated tools, which cover in-store, in-app, and online payment solutions testing, all under one simple management layer.

Moreover, the first automated test services powered by the platform are API testing to support open banking requirements and Level 3 acquiring and issuing testing. In addition, the platform also supports EMV 3DS services and has been submitted to EMVCo for access control server (ACS) component qualification.