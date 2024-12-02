Fime launches EMV® C-8 Contactless Kernel testing services

As per the official press release, this advancement is expected to simplify the development, testing, and deployment of new contactless payment terminals for vendors, merchants, and solution providers.





The EMV Contactless Kernel specification is designed to make contactless payment acceptance easier by eliminating the need for multiple scheme-specific kernels. This reduces costs and complexity within the payment ecosystem. The new specification also incorporates advanced cryptography to enhance security while enabling faster transactions.





One of the key benefits of the C-8 kernel is its compatibility with existing point-of-sale terminals, avoiding the expense of replacing current equipment. Additionally, the new approval process is designed to shorten development timelines, improve testing efficiency, and speed up the process through automation.





Furthermore, the press release states that Ingenico is the first partner to utilise these new services from Fime, achieving an EMVCo C-8 Kernel approval for its AXIUM DX8000 payment device.





Fime’s cloud-based test tool and testing suite have been qualified by EMVCo for Terminal Type Approval testing. The Eval+ cloud-based test tool, powered by Fime Test Factory, supports automation, digitalisation, and customisation throughout the terminal testing process.





About Fime

Fime enables its clients to create and launch trusted and secure solutions through its consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, and digital identity. It offers a global cross-industry perspective, local insights, and a unique heritage in testing and certification. Fime's consultants provide business expertise, partnering with organisations worldwide to define, design, deliver, and test their products and services.