FIME Labs assists EMVCo to support mobile payments

FIME’s laboratories and Global test tool have been approved by EMVCo to support chip manufacturers in confirming alignment with the latest EMVCo Application Activation User Interface (AAUI) Proximity Payment System Environment (PPSE) test plan.

The PPSE is a mechanism that identifies and presents the compatible contactless payment applications when a point-of-sale terminal is in range. The AAUI enables end users to pre-define the payment application to be used for the payment that should be launched.

FIME offers a comprehensive portfolio of EMVCo testing services to ensure secure chip and connected device manufacturers can quickly achieve all of the certifications they need.