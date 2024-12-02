FIME lab receives EMVCo, Mastercard, Visa accreditations

The accreditations gives Chinese chip, terminal and device manufacturers access to local support as they seek to certify their EMV projects in line with the payment industry’s key international payment body and schemes.

Combined with FIME’s payments testing consultancy, tools and solution engineering services, the FIME China office is now able to deliver end-to-end support for EMV projects, responding to the region’s demand for multi-scheme solutions and the rise of vendors keen to trade internationally.

FIME has over twenty years’ experience in the EMV space and works with EMVCo and the global and regional payment schemes to support the development and evolution of these specifications and guidelines.