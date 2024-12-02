FIME expands cloud-based payment testing portfolio with AMEX qualification

This news expands FIME’s extensive portfolio of laboratory services and test tools for AMEX issuers and payment solution providers. FIME’s Global tool is now available to mobile payment solution providers and payment issuers for use during the development phase of an ExpressPay host card emulation (HCE) application.

This enables them to validate that an application is performing in line with AMEX’s Specifications prior to official certification. The tool is also used by FIME in its role as an accredited AMEX testing laboratory.