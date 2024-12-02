FIME EMV 3-D Secure test platform now qualified by EMVCo

The combination of an automated test platform and FIME’s 3DS is designed for payment solution providers (PSPs), EMV 3DS vendors and banks while ensuring the compliance of new authentication implementations. With the platform, they can accelerate the testing and certification of their 3DS ACS solutions according to the EMV 3-D Secure Specification.

The test services are powered by the newly launched FIME Test Factory, enabling automation, digitalization and customization of the EMV 3DS testing process.