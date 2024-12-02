Fime Asia receives accreditation from Visa





Through this, solution providers in the APAC region can access a local comprehensive place for all their payment compliance requirements, supporting them in streamlining the testing process, optimising time to market, and reducing costs.











Fime’s capabilities with the accreditation

The accreditation allows Fime to further advance its testing services globally, helping stakeholders ensure the compliance of their terminals and encouraging innovation within the payment ecosystem. According to officials, Fime aims to simplify and accelerate the certification process for the APAC market by providing industry participants with the means to develop new payment methods.



Fime Asia enables a wide range of lab and testing services to stakeholders in the region, with the latest accreditation expanding its product offering. The company provides comprehensive Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and biometric testing for payment cards, devices, and acceptance terminals across the majority of international and domestic payment schemes. Fime delivers global expertise at a local level, customising solutions and test plans to the requirements of the market in which it operates.





More information about Fime