Fime announces strategic partnership with Aurionpro Transit

The two companies aim to explore opportunities in transit ticketing, payments, and fare collection projects worldwide. Moreover, the collaboration will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to address the needs of public transport operators and authorities globally, with the aim to serve the transportation industry by promoting innovation and efficiency. An important aspect of this collaboration is to educate stakeholders in the public transport sector about the potential of new technologies in transit ticketing and fare collection.

Fime and Aurionpro Transit will jointly work on initiatives to inform industry stakeholders about emerging technologies and their applications in transit systems. Both organisations will leverage each other’s services as preferred partners, using their competencies to provide comprehensive solutions to their clients.

In October 2023, Aurionpro Transit partnered with Mastercard to offer commuters a modern contactless payment method for public transport. The partnership brought integrated digital payment innovation to urban mobility across Singapore, India, the US, Turkey, Malaysia, and Canada, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and secure payment experience across all forms of public transportation, including trains, buses, bikes, scooters, taxis, and ride-hailing.

Some info about the two companies and their subsidiaries

Fime specialises in consulting and testing services for payment systems, including expertise in EMV chip technology, mobile payments, and transit ticketing. The company assists clients in navigating payment innovation and achieving product certification.

Aurionpro Transit provides transit ticketing solutions and offers a range of products and services for public transport operators and authorities. The company focuses on delivering solutions that enhance the passenger experience and improve operational efficiency.

As for Aurionpro Solutions Limited, it is a technology solutions company that serves the banking, mobility, payments, and government sectors. The company offers a range of technology solutions under its Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation (ADAPT) framework.